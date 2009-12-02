The MICO 50 (pictured) "combines 3LED illumination with 1080p DLP imaging technology to deliver clearer, brighter and more vibrant images with ultra-low maintenance in a truly green projector".

That's the promise, and it's a trio of Phlatlight LEDs, rather than the traditional UHP lamp and colour wheel of single chip DLP projectors, that's charged with delivering the goods.

Traditional benefits of LED include the faster refresh rate, which should make for smoother motion and eliminate the 'rainbow effect, a larger colour gamut, higher contrast and longer life span.

Instant on/off switching with no wait for the projector to warm-up or cool-down and the overall improved energy efficiency certainly makes for an enticing product.

Two HDMI inputs are on board, as are component, S-Video and composite connections. Shipping now, the MICO 50 will set you back a serious £14,995.

But there's more: if you have £25k to spare, how about the C3X LUMIS? It uses the latest 1080p DC4 DLP chip from Texas Instruments alongside the Alphapath light engine and Dynamic Black technology.

The Grand CinemaTM C3X LUMIS is now shipping in high-gloss gun metal at £24,995, or is available by special order in white, black or red colour cases.

And finally, Sim2 gave a snippet of information about its plans for 3D projectors. Due to be on sale around Autumn 2010.

One solution would be working on a single projector polarisation system, and another using two projectors and the Infitec technology.

Head over to the Sim2 website for more information. Exciting times in the high-end projector market...

