If pictures speak a thousand words, then a picture of speakers should speak... well, more, presumably. And speakers are what the September issue of What Hi-Fi? greets you with, along with one implicit question: are you getting enough from yours?

Wharfedale's latest £270 speakers battle out against the competition from Monitor Audio, Q Acoustics, and Tannoy - all names that have appeared in What Hi-Fi? Awards history in the past (and are more than likely to appear again). But which one is topping the charts right now? Pick up the mag to find out.

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition.

No rest for the best

But good speakers aren't particularly beneficial if they're not set up properly so, in this issue, we've added in a step-by-step guide to making sure you're getting the most from your hi-fi.

Be it positioning, angling, supports, or more niche areas like treating your walls to reduce reflections, there's no better path to absolutely the best audio.

As for the rest of your system, upgrading everything can seem like an impossible task. However, there are a few small - but important - adjustments you can make to eke the most out of what you have (although keeping up to date with our latest deals will undoubtedly help).

Sky-high soundbars

For those unwilling to tear up their ceilings for downfiring speakers, or spend oodles on upfiring drivers, Dolby Atmos used to be a lofty dream.

But the march of progress cannot be stopped, and now we have four Atmos-enabled soundbars that shoot out sound above and around you for sophisticated three-dimensional audio.

With contenders from LG, Sony, Yamaha and Philips ready to vie for the sky, which one has the highest quality?

4K A-OK

There are more and more 4K HDR Blu-rays available now, but without a suitable 4K HDR player to support them film-lovers won't get their home cinema looking its best.

Prices are dropping left and right for top-notch players, and we've put four of them to the test. Which one delivers the most colour, detail, and dynamism from your movies? There's only one way to find out (spoiler warning: it's by buying the magazine).

All I desire (Temptation)

As Heaven 17 knew, temptation is a terrible thing. Except when it comes to hi-fi, of course. And making every true audiophile drool just that little bit in this issue is the double whammy of an £8000 turntable and a £25,000 pair of stereo speakers.

The record-spinner is from SME - a company with an impressive pedigree since starting hi-fi production in 1959. But does that mean it'll shoot to the top of the class?

Our second temptress is from YG Acoustics, a company that's had a pretty low profile in the UK. But for those that might not have heard of it before, discovering its audio prowess will be all the sweeter. These speakers require a bit of pampering, but get it right and you'll be treated to a powerful performance.

And there's more!

Still not satisfied? Then how about the reams of new reviews we've also got for you!

Whether it's Sony's new AV amplifier, Tibo's wireless speaker, Chord's multicoloured DAC or Pioneer's portable music player (as well as some others we haven't mentioned, just to keep you on your toes), there's something for everyone.

If you're hitting the beach for the last days of summer and can't take your hi-fi with you, then this is the next best thing - happy reading!

