Save up to $400 on Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbars in Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale

There's a choice of three excellent Samsung soundbar Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy, with savings of up to $400 across the company's range of Dolby Atmos soundbars.
The 3.1.2-channel Samsung HW-Q70T soundbar is down from $699 to $399, a $300 saving, while the 5.1.2-channel Samsung HW-Q850T is also reduced by $300, down from $999 to $699.
The biggest saving is reserved for the range-topping Samsung HW-Q950T, a 9.1.4-channel soundbar, which has Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Alexa voice control, and has had $400 cut off the price; it's down from $1799 to $1399.
Wondering which is right Cyber Monday soundbar deal to go for? Read on for more details on the soundbar specs.
Cyber Monday soundbar deals
Samsung HW-Q70T soundbar
$699 $399 at Best Buy (save $300)
This Samsung soundbar has a 'bar and wireless subwoofer, supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and offers Bluetooth music streaming. There's one HDMI input and 3.1.2 channels of surround sound.
Samsung HW-Q850T soundbar
$999 $699 at Best Buy (save $300)
Want more speakers? This 5.1.2-channel soundbar system comes with separate rear speakers, as well as a souunbar and subwoofer. There's 440 watts of total power, plus Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Bluetooth wireless streaming and one HDMI input.
Samsung HW-Q950T soundbar
$1799 $1399 (save $400)
The HW-Q950T promises truly immersive sound with 9.1.4ch, up-firing rear speakers including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, plus a Game Mode. Premium Design textile by Kvadrat along with seamless connectivity and built in voice assistant, this is the best fit for a Samsung QLED TV. And the biggest Cyber Monday saving.