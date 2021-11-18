Save up to $3000 on Samsung's The Terrace with this monster Black Friday TV deal

Samsung's Black Friday spectacular is underway and includes up to $3000 off the price of the company's fancy outdoor QLED TV. The Terrace is bright enough to be seen on a summer's day and rated IP55, so it can withstand the elements.

The range-topping 75-inch 'Full Sun' model is down from $13,000 to $10,000, saving you an incredible $3000! There's also $2000 off the 65-inch version, which can now be yours for just $8000.

Samsung also offers a 'Partial Sun' version of The Terrace, for those who simply want a weatherproof TV. You can grab $700 off the 55-inch (now $2800), $1000 off the 65-inch (now $4000) and $1500 off the 75-inch (now $6500).

Samsung 75in The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV $13,000 Samsung 75in The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV $13,000 $10,000 at Samsung (save $3000)

The Terrace is the first TV verified for 'Outdoor Visibility', which means this 'Full Sun' model is watchable even in direct sunlight. If you want to give your garden a state-of-the-art twist, look no further.

As well as the usual features you'd expect from a premium Samsung TV – Tizen OS, Bixby voice assistant, HDR10+ support – the Terrace gets a built-in HDBaseT receiver. This means you can run video, audio and power through a single, long-distance cable – making outdoor set-up a doddle.

It's rated iP55 – meaning the TV isn't fully sealed but able to withstand dust and water. A slight downpour shouldn't bother it and you get a fully waterproof remote control as part of the package too. Fancy upgrading the built-in 20W speakers? Samsung also has a matching weather-resistant Terrace soundbar.

The glare from the sun won't wreck your alfresco viewing sessions, either. Samsung says it's bumped up the Terrace's brightness to a whopping 2000 nits. Together with anti-glare technology, that should reduce reflections on a blazing hot summer's day.

Want to turn your garden into a movie theatre? With up $3000 off The Terrace at Samsumg.com, you achieve that very dream and save yourself a small fortune. Need something a bit more affordable? Here's our pick of the best outdoor projectors, and an easy-to-follow guide to building an outdoor cinema.

MORE:

Our pick of the Black Friday TV deals 2021

And here's our take on the best Samsung TVs

Screen it anywhere: best outdoor projectors