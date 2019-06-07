Pre-Amazon Prime Day deal: Save $50 on Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM3s are our favourite noise-cancelling wireless headphones - and you can now make a very tidy saving on them.

The What Hi-Fi? Award winners are currently just $298 on Amazon, down from $350, as part of the retailer's 'Summer Kickoff Special'. The marked-down price applies to both the black and silver finishes, and naturally there's free shipping.

With Amazon Prime Day looming, the online giant is clearly doing its level best to keep your custom in the build up - and with deals like this, we'd say it's doing a pretty good job.

Sony WH-1000XM3 $350 $298 at Amazon A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner. A jack of all trades and master of all; the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a superb all-round package, boasting supreme comfort, natural sound and the best noise-cancelling out there.View Deal

As we said in our five-star review, the Sonys are "as close to the perfect pair of noise-cancelling headphones as it’s currently possible to find.

"There are rivals out there that can beat them in specific areas, but none offer the same exceptional all-roundedness. Taken as a whole the WH-1000XM3s are simply sensational – the perfect long-haul travel companion, office upgrade or daily commute enhancement."

More of a Bose fan? The latest (and very "impressive") Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise-cancelling wireless headphones are also currently $50 off, now $299.

