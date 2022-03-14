Save every month on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ with this streaming bundle deal

Want to up your streaming game? Perhaps you're getting ready to binge-watch the Oscar nominees? Or you want to watch the end of the La Liga season? This could be the Disney streaming deal for you.

The latest Disney bundle combines Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month, combining the latest TV shows and movies, plus live sport, into one surprisingly affordable package.

If you were buying them individually, Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu would cost $7.99, $6.99 and $6.99 per month respectively, so this Disney bundle offers a saving of just under $7 per month. Hard to beat.

Disney bundle deal

Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ $25 now just $13.99

Looking to binge watch some TV, films and sport this summer? This Disney bundle will be hard to beat when it comes to value for money.

Not just the home for the likes of Star Wars, Marvel and of course all the Disney classics, Disney+ has recently brought us The Beatles: Get Back documentary, family fun in the shape of Encanto and new films including Turning Red and West Side Story. Also coming soon with a lot of hype is Moon Knight, the latest Marvel comic adaption.

But don't forget, Hulu also delivers tons of movies, including (currently), Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tenet and The King's Man. And last but far from least, is a whole load of live sport from ESPN+, including UFC, College Basketball, NHL, La Liga soccer, PGA Tour golf, and more.

Convinced? Head over to the Disney bundle page for all the details.

