Save 40% off Sony TVs with Amazon's early Black Friday deals

Sony is best known for its premium TVs but, thanks to Amazon's early Black Friday deals, you needn't pay premium prices. The retail giant has slashed up to 40% off a slew of Sony TVs. Be quick and you can pocket over $600 in savings...

Let's start with one of the deepest discounts: 40% off the 65-inch Sony X750H 4K Ultra HD LED TV. This entry-level 2020 panel has dropped from $1000 to only $600. We've not reviewed it but the presence of HDR10 and Sony's near-flagship 4K HDR Processor X1 certainly bodes well.

Want some wow-factor? Step up to the mid-range X800H series and you'll be rewarded with voice controls and support for Dolby Vision HDR. There's currently $400 off the 75-inch Sony X800H (was $1399, now $998) and $300 off the 85-inch variant (was $2000, now now $1698).

Sony X750H 65-inch LED Android TV $1000 $600

This is decent-spec Sony 4K HDR TV with a high-contrast ratio, so it should be good for movies and gaming. It offers a premium design a great smart TV experience – two things often lacking in budget 4K TVs. Grab this bargain big screen while you can.View Deal

If you're after a TV that fits into any space, there's 20% off the 49-inch X800H, which is currently on sale for $548, and $150 off the 43-inch model, now priced at a bargain $448.

If the 75-inch X800H takes your fancy, and you're planning to bundle it with a soundbar, it's worth checking out the Best Buy Black Friday deals. The rival retailer is offering up to $200 off a soundbar when you buy the XBR-75800H.

Either way, the X700H and X800H ranges offer plenty of appeal and plenty of built-in apps, including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, Showtime, HBO Max, CBS All Access, Starz, Sling, YouTubeTV and more.

Sony's pricier X950H series offers a few extra bells and whistles (full-array backlight tech and Acoustic Multi-Audio, for example) but the X700H/X800H offer outstanding value for money.

You'll struggle to find better big-name TVs are such low prices. Be quick – Amazon's early Black Friday deals have a tendency to vanish without warning.

