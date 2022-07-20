Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2022 is coming 10 August

Samsung's next foldable phones could land in less than a month, and the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 even sooner, because Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event has been confirmed for 10 August 2022, beginning at 2pm BST and streamable on Samsung's YouTube channel and website (opens in new tab).

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2022 is coming almost a year to the day since last year's, which was held on 11th August 2021. That event launched the Samsung Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, so it follows that we will see the successors to those coming up at this year's Galaxy Unpacked.

Last year's event was announced on 20th July, too, so official invitations going out now makes a lot of sense. While the event will be streamed, you can rest assured that we at What Hi-Fi? will deliver you all the latest and greatest announcements from the event, as it happens.

Both devices are expected to be minor, but still important, upgrades over their predecessors. The Flip 4 should have a bigger battery and less noticeable screen crease, while the Z Fold 4 will have camera upgrades and a different aspect ratio for the screen.

So what of the Galaxy Buds Pro 2? According to tech commentator Max Jambor (opens in new tab), they will launch ahead of Unpacked, though no concrete date is given. There is also no word on what to expect – unofficial renders (opens in new tab) show a similar design to the Galaxy Buds Pro, with the main difference being a new purple finish. Hopefully the insides will have received more of an upgrade.

