Samsung store confirms official Galaxy S21 release date and opens pre-orders

The Samsung store has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S21 – the Korean firm's next-gen Android phone – will launch on 14th January. Sales will commence shortly after, on the 29th January.

India's largest Samsung experience store broke the news to mobile news outlet Android Authority earlier today. The store even claimed to have started taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra handsets.

The news confirms the (many) leaks surrounding the release of the hotly-anticipated smartphone, including this 3rd November tweet from tipster Jon Prosser, who advised tech fans to mark the 14th January in their diaries.

We already know almost everything about the Galaxy S21 series, including price, screen sizes, cameras, features and finishes. Yesterday, a trio of leaked teaser videos appeared to give fans their first official look at Samsung's next flagship mobile.

The S21 is due to get a 6.2-inch display, the Plus will be 6.7 inches and the Ultra 6.8-inches. Android Police has also claimed that the S21 Ultra will support the S Pen stylus, prompting rumours that the Galaxy Note series is set for the chop.

So, how will the S21 match up to Apple's iPhone 12? There's not long to wait now. And, if our sources are correct, Samsung could release its latest noise-cancelling wireless earbuds – the Galaxy Buds Pro – alongside the S21.

