Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 rumoured to launch in four colours later this year

If you're looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds made by Samsung, you're not short of choice: there's the Galaxy Buds, Buds+, Buds Live and Buds Pro. But now the firm is prepping a proper sequel to the original Buds to launch later this year.

According to Dutch site Galaxy Club (via SamMobile), they should come in at least four colour options: black, white, purple and green. That "at least" part suggests there could be more colours to choose from, but if so we don't know what they will be.

The green colour has the same code as that of the upcoming Galaxy Fold 3. So either Samsung is selling the two as complementary products, or it had a lot of green paint to shift.

This report doesn't shed any light on the forthcoming earbuds' specs, but the model number is very similar to that of the original Galaxy Buds, so we are expecting a straight sequel rather than another 'Pro' variant or anything as much of a departure as the jelly bean-shaped Buds Live.

The original, 2019-released Galaxy Buds only scored two stars out of five in our review, owing to their uncompetitive sound quality – we found them thin and lacking detail. So here's hoping the sequels fare a lot better in the performance department. Elsewhere, we would expect 20 hours or so of battery (as provided by the Buds Live), USB-C charging, app support and, considering their probable lack of noise-cancellation, a price tag below £150 ($150).

The Buds are expected to launch around July or August, so stay tuned for inevitably more leaks before then.

