Samsung confirms Galaxy Fold foldable phone – and it's expensive

Not content with launching three Galaxy S10 smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event today, Samsung has also shed light on its long-awaited, much-anticipated and highly-teased foldable phone.

For starters, we have confirmation of a name: Galaxy Fold. It was formerly dubbed 'Infinity Flex'. Following a preview announcement of the bendy blower in November – not to mention the eight years of R&D that has gone into it – Samsung has gifted us solid details on the innovative phone, including screen size, storage, camera and fold-specific features. Oh, and an eye-watering price tag of 'from $1980'.

The Galaxy Fold has a 4.6-inch screen when folded, opening into a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex display that transforms the phone into a tablet. A specially-designed hinge mechanism closes the displays together with a click. That's certainly the headline grabber, but Samsung has also developed features to utilise that extra and adaptable screen real estate.

Three-app multitasking allows you to, for example, watch a YouTube video, text and browse the web at the same time. The two screens can be used individually or in unison to offer a super-size experience, with 'app continuity' development designed to offer seamlessness as you change screens.

There's a six-camera system – three at the rear, two inside and one on the front – so you can take a picture no matter how you're using the Galaxy Fold.

The Fold is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and has 12GB RAM, 512GB memory, a side-panel fingerprint scanner and stereo sound by AKG.

Yes, the Galaxy Fold is innovative. But it still seems like a concept – and one that won't be a reality for most people on launch. Some won't find use for a smartphone/tablet hybrid, others won't justify shelling out twice the price of a 'standard' flagship phone to have it. But we're certainly fascinated to see how it works in reality.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold will be available in Space Silver, Cosmos Black, Martian Green and Astro Blue finishes in Europe from 3rd May, with pricing starting from €2000.