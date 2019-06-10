Samsung battles Sony with 98in 8K TV pricing

Samsung recently revealed the price of its 98in 8K TV and, unsurprisingly, it's far, far, far from cheap at a staggering $99,999. The good news, we suppose, is that it can already be picked up for $30k less.

The price brings the largest of the Samsung Q900R TVs in line with the 98in Sony Master Series Z9G 8K HDR TV, currently available for $69,700 in the US.

The 8K Samsung Q900R is also available in more modest 65in, 75in, 82in (US-only) and 85in sizes, the latter of which comes in at a significantly cheaper $14,999 (£14,000).

The company’s Quantum Processor 8K will upscale source material to the 4,000-nit panel’s 7680 x 4320 resolution - a currently crucial skill in our 8K-less world - although undoubtedly native 8K content will become available in the coming years.

Having reviewed the excellent 65in and 85in versions, we've had no choice but to bandy around phrases like "hugely impressive" and "the real deal", although context - price and the current state of 8K material - as well as some minor picture quality flaws are all worthy considerations for current buyers.

Still, US buyers after a mega-screen, cutting-edge 8K TV can pre-order the Samsung now for 12th July shipping.

