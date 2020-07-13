Samsung 5G Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone leaked in new video

It's been a leak-heavy few weeks for Samsung. There was the Note 20 Ultra apparently shared on Samsung's own website, the Galaxy Note 20 tipped for an August release, an image of the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds and now, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Samsung's foldable phone.

As reported by MashableUK, a promotional video for a Z Flip with 5G support (which was most likely made for Samsung's Unpacked 2020 event on 5th August) has been shared by noted leaker, Max Weinbach.

Weinbach posted the minute-long video on Twitter, and it does give us a closer look at the rumoured 5G version of Samsung's foldable phone.

Z Flip 5G pic.twitter.com/CGvXa4yZyOJuly 10, 2020

The video shows the 5G Z Flip variant in two colours – the now much-touted "Mystic Bronze" (to match the Note 20 Ultra) and a dark grey option. The current Galaxy Z Flip is available in purple, black and gold.

Other than a new paint job, the 5G edition doesn't look especially different from the original version. The dual camera module remains, plus the free-standing hinge and small cover display for notifications.

Considering the 5G connectivity claim though, if the leak proves genuine, the biggest tweaks will be under the new Galaxy Z Flip's bonnet. The standard Z Flip features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, so the new Z Flip would need to include the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus, because that boasts support for 5G.

It's pretty safe to assume that the rest of the specs will remain largely the same. Weinbach also tweeted earlier this month: "It's 0.5mm thicker than the current flip and 0.1mm taller. It uses a new chip but every other spec is exactly the same."

Of course, as with all leaks, it's advisable to take this news with a healthy dose of your preferred seasoning – at the time of going to press, Samsung hasn't confirmed whether the leaked Galaxy Z Flip 5G video is genuine. Thankfully, we don't have long to wait 'til Samsung's Unpacked event...

