Not content with recession-defying sales running into many millions, the Apple iPad 2 has created brisk business for accompanying accessories - the latest. luxury example being this new Brunswick England range of cases from Proporta.

Available in black, brown or cranberry (looks pink to us) leather, the Brunswick England iPad 2 cases are hand-checked before dispatch from the UK.

As you can see from the accompanying photos, they also folding out as a viewing stand, plus have cut-outs so you can use all the iPad 2's sockets/buttons without removing it from its new protective leather home.

The Brunswick England cases - also available at £60 for the Amazon Kindle - are sold via the brand's dedicated website, or Dixon's Tax Free stores, priced £120.

