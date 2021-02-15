Presidents' Day TV deal: 70-inch Vizio now just $588 at Walmart

Walmart has rolled back the price of the 70-inch Vizio V705-H for Presidents' Day. This 4K UHD SmartCast TV is normally $758, but thanks to Walmart's Presidents Day sale the price has dropped to an amazingly low $588.

Not only is it one of the cheapest 70-inch 4K HDR TVs we've ever seen, it's also stuffed with features including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Chromecast and AirPlay 2.

The huge $170 discount is available now at Walmart – but for how long?

Vizio 70-inch TV deal

Vizio 70-inch V705-H 4K HDR smart TV: $788 $588 at Walmart

This bargain big screen offers access to a ton of apps, including Netflix and Disney Plus, and tech such as HDMI 2.1 sockets with eARC, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. Save $170 while stocks last.View Deal

Vizio is best known for making affordable AV kit, and although we haven't reviewed this particular budget Vizio TV (here's our take on should you buy a Vizio TV), but the specs are enticing.

The 70-inch V705-H is powered by Vizio's top-of-the-line IQ Ultra picture processor, which promises excellent colors plus AI and machine learning for improved resolution and detail.

Vizio has gone big with features, too. This TV supports both the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats, next-gen HDMI 2.1 sockets with eARC, and the brand's own SmartCast TV platform with Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, CBS All Access, NBC and Prime Video streaming apps. Handsfree voice control is supplied by Google Assistant and Siri.

Impressive - especially when you consider the chunky $170 saving at Walmart. We saw a similar deal surface around Black Friday, but this could be your last chance to secure this particular deal.

Got a bigger budget or want a bigger screen size? There are plenty of other excellent savings in the Presidents' Day sales on TVs, headphones and soundbars.

