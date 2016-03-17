The VSX-531 (£300) and VSX-831 (£450) are 5.1-channel amps, and both deliver a claimed 130 watts per channel into 6 ohms. The VSX-1131 (£550) is a 7.1-channel design with a claimed 160 watts per channel.

All three new models support the HDCP 2.2 standard and can handle 4K Ultra HD content, while the 831 and 1131 get the added benefit of HDR compatibility. All models are fitted with Pioneer’s Multi-Channel Acoustic Calibration System (MCACC) which takes into account speaker size and positioning when calibrating the room.

Other features across all models include built-in Bluetooth and support for Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio.

(Left - VSX-531, Right - VSX-831)

The 831 and 1131 come packing extra features over the entry-level 531, namely support for 24-bit/192kHz hi-res audio and built-in wi-fi.

Both can be used as part of a multi-room audio system thanks to FireConnect, which also features on Onkyo’s new mid-range receivers.

Support fot the object-based sound formats Dolby Atmos and DTS:X are reserved for the 1131 - the latter will arrive as a firmware update at a later date.

Pioneer's new trio of surround amps will all be available to buy from April 2016.

