Paramount Plus deal: save 50% on a 12-month subscription

How does 50% off a one-year Paramount Plus subscription sound? The deal gives you access to over 30,000 on-demand TV shows and 2,500 movies for half price. Simply enter the code YEAR to score the annual Basic plan (with ads) for $30 (down from $60), or the Premium plan (limited ads) for just $50 (down from $100).

Here's how it works: navigate to ParamountPlus.com and click on "Try It Free". Choose a plan – Basic or Premium – and check the box that reads "Save over 15% off the monthly price with an annual plan." Finally, apply the promo code YEAR at the checkout to slash an extra 50% off the price of your subscription.

Paramount Plus: Score 50% off a 12-month subscription

Fancy streaming 30,000 TV shows and 2,500 movies for half the usual price? Just enter the code YEAR at the checkout when buying a one-year Basic ($60) or Premium plan ($100) to knock 50% off the subscription cost.View Deal

Paramount Plus, the new streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access, promises "a mountain of entertainment" from the ViacomCBS universe (CBS, Paramount Pictures, MTV, BET, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and the Smithsonian Channel). You also get access to rolling news channels and a host of live sport events including NFL games and Champions League soccer matches.

Better still, Paramount Plus – or Paramount+, as it's officially called – will tempt viewers with a host of original shows, including new episodes of 90s sitcom Fraiser. In fact, over 50 original series will premiere on Paramount Plus in the next two years, including TV series adaptations of The Italian Job movie, season two of Star Trek: Picard, and a new Beavis and Butthead movie. (Here's the full list of Paramount Plus content, if you're curious).

Subscribers can even watch selected Paramount releases – such as Mission: Impossible 7 – within 45 days of their theatrical release. Paramount Plus will also be the home of No Time to Die, the upcoming James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig.

That's a seriously good deal for $30 (with ads) or $50 (limited ads), especially when you consider that the 50% discount is on top of the 15% saving you'll make by purchasing an annual subscription rather than a rolling monthly plan.

And did we mention that Paramount Plus is the place to stream the Godfather trilogy? Talk about an offer you can't refuse...

MORE:

Paramount Plus: release date, price, app, shows and everything you need to know

Our pick of the best streaming services for TV and movies

Save big with the best TV deals in the US right now