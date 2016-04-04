Both amps are 7.2-channel and, thanks to a new custom designed circuit and the ability to deliver frequencies as low as 5Hz, Onkyo says they’re capable of letting you “unleash the full potential of floorstanding speakers”.

The amps are both THX Select2 Plus-certified for Theatre Reference Performance, which means they can deliver the same sound-pressure level you experience in a cinema. Both models will support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D audio formats, with DTS:X support available via a firmware update later this year.

The RZ-810 has been fitted with separate analogue amplification and digital processing blocks, alongside copper bus bars which aim to reduce interference.

Connections include phono, two digital optical and a digital coaxial

There are eight HDMI inputs and two outputs on both receivers, all of which support 4K pass-through with HDR, 4:4:4 colour space and HDCP 2.2 support.

Onkyo has included FireConnect wireless technology with the receivers too, which allows them to send out audio to compatible speakers around the home and create a multi-room audio system. Audio can also be streamed to compatible devices via Google Cart, AirPlay, wi-fi or Bluetooth.

The TX-RZ710 and RZ810 will be available from late April in black or silver for £849 and £1049 respectively.

