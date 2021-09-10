New Google Pixel 6 teaser trailer shows the colourful smartphone in all its glory

The Google Pixel 6 is fast becoming the most teased phone in recent memory. Hot on the heels of an Instagram post showing off Android 11’s fresh new redesign, Google has also now released a trailer featuring its upcoming flagship.

It’s our first glimpse of the 120Hz screen, triple-camera-toting Pixel 6 in the real world, having only previously been provided access to official renders. Granted, the actual shots of the physical handset are short and snappy amidst some super-fast video cuts and general visual bombardment, but from what we've seen, we’re rather taken by its sleek design and colour choices. And yes, that divisive camera bump too.

While there’s still no official launch date (the end of the teaser merely states that it’s “Coming Fall 2021”, the previously mentioned Instagram post heavily points to a 19 October launch date, given that all the on-screen widgets are set to that date.

We’ll keep you posted on more developments as they happen. The official launch invite can’t be too far away now...

