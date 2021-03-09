New Apple TV and iPad Pro to launch on 23rd March?

Apple is primed to launch a bumper crop of new products at an event come 23rd March. Noted Apple tipster Jon Prosser and famed Chinese leaker "Kang" are both convinced that the new Apple TV, iPad Pro, AirPods 3 and AirTags will all break cover at the rumoured event.

The current generation Apple TV 4K box was unveiled way back in 2017, so it's certainly due a revamp. Today's tips (via FlatpanelsHD) tie in with a Bloomberg report that claimed Apple was prepping new Apple TV hardware for 2021.

Talk of a new Apple TV has been swirling around for some time now. The new box is set to boast an upgraded remote, faster processor, and a new focus on Apple Arcade, the company's cloud video gaming service.

The rumoured Apple TV reboot has even spawned speculative concept images that float the idea of a new Apple TV remote (below) and possible "Apple TV Pro" (courtesy of 9to5Mac).

Well-known Twitter tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has even suggested that if Apple drops its super-speedy A14 Bionic chip into the new Apple TV, it could give even dedicated games consoles a run for their money.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

And you shouldn't have long to wait for all this Apple news. Rumour has it the Apple event will be held virtually on the company's website and YouTube channel. Apple typically holds events on a Tuesday and while the 16th and the 30th March have also been touted, the fact that two of the most reliable Apple leakers have settled on the 23rd March speaks volumes.

The event is also expected to feature the grand unveiling of Apple's iOS 14.5 operating system, complete with new Siri features and the option to unlock your iPhone using your Apple Watch when wearing a face mask.

Pundits are also predicting the arrival of an upgraded iPad Pro tablet (or possibly an iPad Mini), the heavily-leaked Apple AirPods 3 wireless earbuds, and the long-awaited AirTags (said to be GPS tracking tags that can be fixed to your most treasured possessions).

There's just one fly in Apple's ointment: OnePlus has already announced it's launching its latest flagship 5G phone on the 23rd March. Could the Chinese firm upstage the Californian tech giant? We'll have to wait and see but one thing's for sure, it could be an epic day of tech launches.

