Netflix rolls out Play Something feature to TVs, Android devices to follow

If you're stuck for something to watch this weekend, Netflix has you covered. The streaming giant is now rolling out its Play Something feature. Play Something (previously called Shuffle Play) picks a show or movie for you based on your viewing history. All you need to do is press play.

Netflix has been testing the feature for months. It's rolling out now in certain regions on TV-based versions of the Netflix app, and will eventually roll out globally to all Netflix users who watch on a TV. The firm plans to start testing it on Android mobile devices, too.

We've tested it in the UK, and it's working on LG TVs in our test rooms, but not yet on our Apple TV.

Open the Netflix app, and you should see a big Play Something button on your profile screen (it will also appear on the 10th row of the homescreen, and in the navigation menu to the left). Hit it, and the algorithm will pick something for you and start playing.

"Sometimes you just want to open Netflix and dive right into a new story," Cameron Johnson, Director of Product Innovation at Netflix wrote in a blog post. "That's why we've created Play Something, an exciting new way to kick back and watch."

What happens if you don't like what it picks? With another click, Netlfix will pick something else – this will either be from your queue, something you haven't finished watching, or something else new based on your viewing habits. It could save you hours of scrolling through looking for something to watch. Or, it could fail spectacularly. There's only one way to find out...

