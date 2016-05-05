New from NAD at the Munich High End show are these two additions to the Master Series. The NAD M50.2 (shown above) is a high-resolution, multi-room capable music streamer and CD ripper that combines the functionality of the M50 and M52 in a single box.

All you need to add is a DAC (digital-to-analogue converter) or a digital preamplifier. The M50.2 can store and stream hi-res files up to 24-bit/192kHz to other BluOS-enabled speakers. Music can be stored on one of the two internal 2TB hard drives, and the unit will handle FLAC, ALAC, MP3, WMA, AAC or Ogg files.

The M50.2 has only digital outputs, but these include HDMI, coaxial, optical, USB and AES/EBU connections, as well as two USB inputs. Wi-fi and Bluetooth are built in, and there’s an ethernet connection if you prefer a more robust wired connection to your home network.

“Users can rip CDs into 24/192 storage, directly download hi-res music without a computer, stream from a cloud service or plug in an existing digital music library from an external hard drive,” says NAD.

Turning to the M32 (above), NAD says it is “a true digital amp, not just Class D,” capable of delivering 2 x 150W. It is computer-controlled and amplifies entirely in the digital domain, converting the signal to analogue at the speaker terminals, so ensuring the shortest signal path possible.

There are four Modular Design Construction (MDC) slots, three for further expanding the amp’s capabilities, and all are 24-bit/192kHz compatible. Add the optional BluOS module to one of the MDC slots and the M32 becomes high-resolution and multi-room capable.

The BluOS operating system includes support for local NAS drives and internet music streaming services such as Tidal and Spotify. Users can control BluOS using any smartphone or tablet, and all NAD products are compatible with Bluesound multi-room systems.

The NAD M32 gets coaxial, optical, AES/EBU and USB A and B digital inputs, a MM phono input and an asynchronous USB 2.0 computer input. There’s also a high-performance headphone amp, twin sets of speaker outputs for biwiring and a subwoofer out with a configurable digital crossover.

“NAD has eliminated obsolescence with its Modular Design Construction, while expanding the frontiers of connectivity with BluOS,” says Greg Stidsen, NAD’s director of technology and product planning.

