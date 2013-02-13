Our March 2013 issue is now on the newsstands (or iTunes for your iPad if you prefer) and boy have we packed it in this month.

First up, our massive CES Report previews every new 2013 TV from all the major players, plus all the new tech heading our way later this year, from Ultra HD 4K TV and OLED to wireless music streaming and some good old-fashioned hi-fi.

Talking of hi-fi, this month's Supertest pits seven budget bookshelf speakers against each other, from £200 to £325. The new Wharfedale Diamond 121s take on established rivals from the likes of Mission, Monitor Audio, Dali and Epos.

And if wireless streaming is more your thing, we've a Group Test of AirPlay speakers from B&W, Libratone, Loewe, Logitech and Sony.

For those with bigger budgets, we've gone overboard in Temptations this month: not one, not two, but three state-of-the-art hi-fi products. Our listening rooms have been tested to the max with the Audio Research LS27/Reference 75 pre/power amp, Burmester B10 stereo speakers and the exotically named Antelope Zodiac Gold/Voltikus DAC/preamp/power combo.

Elsewhere in the issue you'll find a bumper First Tests section, where we take a look at the Denon CEOL Piccolo streaming micro system, Rotel's RA-12 stereo amp, the first iPod dock with a Lightning connector – JBL's OnBeat Venue LT – and the Solo soundbar from Bose.

Big tellies come in the form of the Toshiba 55WL968B, its flagship model, and at the other end of the scale we've been listening to some dinky desktop hi-fi speakers from Monitor Audio, the Airstream WS100.

Portable DACs/headphone amps continue to be fantastically popular, and the latest to join the fray is the HRT microStreamer. Need a new pair of Bluetooth headphones? Then check out our review of the impressive Harman Kardon BT cans.

We've also been testing Acoustic Energy's 301 stereo speakers, a 5.1 set-up from Elipson, the Philips Fidelio P9 portable Bluetooth speaker and the latest HTC smartphone, the One XL.

Serious home cinema fans are in for a treat with a four-way shootout of £2000 home cinema receivers: the Denon AVR-4520, Onkyo TX-NR3010, Pioneer SC-LX86 and Yamaha RX-A3020. Has our 2012 Award winner finally met its match?

If you're about to set out on your travels, take a look at our Roundup of noise-cancelling headphones. Need a new rack for your home cinema kit? We've covered that too, with seven under the microscope.

And in Playlist we get our hands on the Blu-ray of Skyfall, plus new albums from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Atoms for Peace.

We've also got a preview of this month's Bristol Sound & Vision show – it's only ten days away, so book now to avoid disappointment (and save some money). We'll be there throughout the weekend of February 22-24th with our Ultra HD 4K demo, glasses-free 3D and the entire team at your disposal to answer your hi-fi and home cinema queries.

All this and more is in the March 2013 issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision, on sale in print and online from today. Don't forget you can download our digital edition to your laptop, PC or tablet on Zinio or iTunes. Happy reading.

