LG has offically announced its first G Series tablet, the LG G Pad 8.3, which joins the LG G2 'superphone' announced in August.

The G Pad has an 8.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 WUXGA screen and sports a hefty 4600 mAh battery.

There's also a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600, 1.7GHz quad-core processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage space. There are front (1.3MP) and rear (5MP) cameras, too.

The G Pad 8.3 will launch with Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean OS and comes in black and white finishes.

At 338g it's heavier than the iPad Mini, which has a 7.9in screen, and is naturally a touch larger and thicker, measuring 216.8 x 126.5 x 8.3mm.

New features trailed include QPair, for syncing calls and messages across tablets and smartphones, and QSlide, which allows you to control three apps on one screen.

KnockON allows you to turn the device on and off by tapping the display twice, there's a similar feature on the G2 phone, while Slide Aside isn't a dance move, rather a way to slide apps on and off the screen when multitasking.

The LG G Pad 8.3 news was announced first via a video on the LG YouTube page, which promised the G Pad would blend size and picture performance in to a tablet that's "just right for you", and has now been confirmed by LG.

The 8.3in G Pad is the second product in LG's new ‘G’ Series line-up, which was launched by the LG G2 smartphone.

While the G2 phone focuses on audio performance – it's the first smartphones to support hi-res audio files – the LG tablet seems to have video performance as a priority, though the 273ppi (pixels per inch) screen is already second on paper to the new Google Nexus 7, which sports a full HD 7in screen (323ppi).

Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, said: “As exemplified by our recently introduced LG G2 smartphone, we are very focused on developing innovation that reflects the needs and desires of global consumers.

“The LG G Pad 8.3 is the perfect form factor that delivers an exceptional viewing experience and we’re very proud to make it part of our G Series brand.”

He's clearly confident. We won't have too long to wait out – the LG G Pad 8.3 is set for release in the fourth quarter of 2013, with prices to be announced at launch.

The LG G Pad 8.3 will be officially unveiled at IFA 2013, which kicks-off in Berlin on September 6th.

by Joe Cox

