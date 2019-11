LG's panel company, LG Display, isn't only concerned with screen technology, as the company's "Crystal Sound OLED" television demonstrates.

This technology embeds a sound system in the panel itself, which it says makes for a more immersive experience. The sound is projected as if coming directly from the characters, rather than "off-centre sound from speakers", according to LG. These displays will come in 55in and 65in models.

MORE: CES 2017 – news, highlights, best new products