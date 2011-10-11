Sevenoaks Sound & Vision has revealed the brand-new 2011 hi-fi and home cinema kit landing in its stores nationwide.

With a plethora of new products from all the key manufacturers, Sevenoaks is stocking up on all the latest kit. Deals on offer include:

CD players

• Marantz CD6004 £309.90

Amplifiers



• Marantz PM6004 £309.90

AV receivers



• Onkyo TX-NR5009 £2699

• Yamaha RX-A810 £849

• Yamaha RX-A1010 £999

• Yamaha RX-A2010 £1499

• Yamaha RX-A3010 £1999

Blu-ray players



• Yamaha BD-A1010 £399

Network audio player



• Denon DNP-720AE £429.99



Projectors



• Optoma HD33 £1349

• Optoma HD83 £2399



Speakers



• B&W PM1 £1995

• PMC Twenty Series (Twenty.21 £1375 /Twenty.22 £1825 /Twenty.23 £2095/Twenty.24 £3100)

Check stock availability at your local store on the Sevenoaks website (not all products are available at all stores).

