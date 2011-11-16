COMPETITION NOW CLOSED
To celebrate the 35th anniversary of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision and the legendary Linn LP12 turntable (above), we've teamed up with the famous Scottish hi-fi company to bring you this superb prize.
One lucky reader will get to win this stunning system from hi-fi experts Linn: a classic Linn Majik LP12 turntable (£2350), Majik-1 pre and power amp (£1630), and a pair of Majik 109 speakers (£935).
In addition, everyone can enjoy one Studio Master music download, courtesy of Linn.
To get your free track, simply choose from one of the ten titles listed below and go to www.linn.co.uk/whathifi and enter the promo code whathifi. The free tracks will be available for download until December 31st 2011.
List of downloads available:
Barb Jungr
Album: Man in the Long Black Coat
Track: Man in the Long Black Coat
Kuniko
Album: Kuniko Plays Reich
Track: Electric Counterpoint Version
for Percussions: Movement III
Claire Martin
Album: Witchcraft
Track: The Best is Yet To Come
William Carter
Album: La Calme - Fernando Sor
Late Works
Track: Morceau de concert
Op 54 - Allegro
Dunedin Consort
Album: JS Bach Matthew Passion
Track: Erbarme dich, mein Gott
Scottish Chamber Orchestra
Album: Mozart Requiem
Track: Lacrimosa
Fiona Mackenzie
Album: Elevate
Track: At the Bottom of the Sea
Artur Pizarro
Album: Albéniz Iberia and Granados Goyescas
Track: Iberia Book 1 - 2. El Puerto
Avison Ensemble
Album: Handel Concerti Grossi Opus 6
Track: Opus 6 No.2 in GF Major - I. Andante larghetto
Maeve O’Boyle
Album: All My Sins
Track: Carnival Attraction
Dawn Langstroth
Album: All My Sins
Track: carnival Attraction
To enter the competition to win a Linn LP12 system, click here. Please note: you must be logged in to enter.