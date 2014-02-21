The Bristol Sound & Vision Show 2014 is open for business and we've had visitors queuing round the block all morning for our 4K vs OLED TV demo, as you can see in the picture above.

Inside our demo room in the Bristol Suite you can compare the two technologies side by side as we show a selection of 4K, Blu-ray and DVD clips on a 65in LG 4K screen and the LG 55in curved OLED set. Here's a full list of the kit we have on display:

Outside wall of the demo room

Sony KD-84X9005 Ultra HD 4K TV – £25,000

Panasonic TX-P50GT60B plasma TV (Award winner) – £1200

Sony HMZ-T3W – head-mounted 'virtual' display – £1200

Inside the demo room

Screens:

LG 65LA970W 65in 4K Ultra HD TV – £4400 (above)

LG 55EA980W 55in curved OLED – £5000 (below)

Speakers:

Dynaudio Contour 7.2 package – £18,850 total.

Contour S3.4 floorstanders – £4600 per pair (x3)

Contour S centre – £1650 (x1)

Sub 600 – £1700 each (x2)

Amplification:

Yamaha RX-A3030 - £2000

As well as the demo, the entire What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision editorial team is on hand to answer your hi-fi and home cinema queries, you can get a FREE pair of Award-winning AKG K451 headphones (worth £50) if you sign up for our special show subscription offer, and we have £10,000 of Award-winning kit up for grabs in our show competition.

What's more, we are launching the What Hi-Fi? Club. Join up for free at the show and you'll automatically be entered into the show competition, plus have the chance to become an approved whathifi.com user reviewer, receive a free digital copy of the magazine and have privileged access to the beta version of our new website.

Full details of all the exhibitors at the show are in our Bristol Show 2014 blog.

By Andy Clough

