JBL has released details of a new pair of in-ear headphones that aim to be the "ideal solution for running, hiking, biking and working out".

The JBL Synchros Reflect and the wireless Synchros Reflect BT combine a range of features to deliver good quality sound, sit securely and comfortably in your ears and add extra visibility.

Freebit ear tips are supplied in three sizes, promising to "gently but firmly lock into your ears", with a hook design that aims to make them more secure than the average buds.

A customisable cable sounds like a good idea, allowing you to perfect the distance between your earphones and your music player, while built-in magnets mean the two buds click together when not in use to stop them getting tangled.

The cables have a 'sweat-proof' in-line remote control and microphone – there's the option of an iOS or universal remote – and sport a reflective treatment for improved low-light visibility if you're exercising outside.

And if you'd rather do away with the cable to your smartphone or MP3 player altogether, then the Synchros Reflect BT headphones connect via Bluetooth, offering five hours of wireless playback.

Available from June, the JBL Synchros Reflect in-ear headphones will cost £50, the Reflect BT (wireless model) £80.

