Jamo, part of the Klipsch Group, has launched its first range of in-ear headphones.

There are three models: wEAR In20m (£70), wEAR iN30 (£80) and wEAR In40i (£90).

The entry-level In20m (below) has an in-line microphone for answering or ending calls on your mobile, and is compatible with most phones fitted with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Like all three models in the wEAR range, the In20m has a moving coil micro speaker design and uses a single nedymium magnet motor structure in each of its 5.78mm drivers.

If you have no need for an in-line mic but want better performance, the step-up In30 employs a dual neodymium magnet motor structure in each of its 8.5mm drivers, and has a wider frequency response of 10Hz-19kHz.

You can buy the wEAR In30 in black or white, and four pairs of different-sized ear tips and a carry case are included as standard.

Finally comes the top-of-the-range In40 (image top) – also in black or white – with a three-button iPhone/iPad/Touch compatible mic/remote which can be used for VOIP (voice over internet protocol) calls.

All models will be available online and in Jamo retailers across the UK from the end of March. Stockist details are listed on www.bbg.eu.com.

