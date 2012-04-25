Jaguar's £100,000+ XJ Ultimate edition, unveiled at the Beijing Motor Show this week, features a Meridian in-car surround sound system.

Meridian has already developed an in-car audio system for the new Range Rover Evoque, and this is its second automotive project for Jaguar/Range Rover parent Tata Group.

Specially designed for the XJ Ultimate, the Meridian system has 15 channels of amplification and 20 speakers strategically positioned throughout the cabin. Meridian uses digital signal processing (DSP) to ensure everyone travelling in the car has the same musical experience.

Listeners are placed at the centre of the soundfield thanks to Meridian's use of Trifield technology.

Meridian's co-founder, chairman and chief technical officer Bob Stuart says: "Cars do present unique challenges when it comes to acoustic reporduction, but I believe these are the first car systems that truly mirror the memorable experience that can be enjoyed by an original music performance."

Jaguar previously used Bowers & Wilkins to develop the in-car audio system for its smaller XF model and other versions of the XJ.

Thanks to our sister site Autocar.co.uk for the XJ Ultimate pictures.

