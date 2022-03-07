iPhone SE 3 specs and colours tipped by top Apple analyst in latest leak

Respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has leaked his final predictions for the rumoured iPhone SE 3 (2022), which is due to be unveiled at the Apple Event on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, Kuo claims that the next iPhone SE will be available in a new 256GB storage variant, and that it will feature the same A15 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 13.

Kuo also doubles down on his previous claim that the iPhone SE 3 (2022) will be Apple's 'cheapest 5G iPhone', with both mmWave and Sub-6GHz bands, and that the design will be "similar" to the current iPhone SE (2020).

The predictions are certainly consistent with Kuo's past pronouncements but it's worth noting that the @MingChiKuo Twitter account is yet to be verified with a blue tick. It looks to have been created in 2011 and seems to have lain dormant until now.

The prolific leaker, who gathers his information from Apple's Asian supply chain, also writes that the new device will be available in the same finishes as the current iPhone SE: red, white and black.

Kuo even claims knowledge of Apple's sales targets. According to his sources, the tech giant will begin mass producing the ‌iPhone SE‌ 3 this month and aims to ship 25 to 30 million units by the end of the year.

Apple announced its spring event titled 'Peek Performance' last week. It's tipped to feature the next iPhone SE alongside the new iPad Air 5 but nothing's been officially confirmed.

The virtual event will be broadcast live from Apple Park at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT / 3am AEST. You can watch the event directly on Apple's website, and we'll be sure to bring you all the key details as they emerge.

