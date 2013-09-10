Apple has confirmed new additions to the iPhone family, but how do they stack-up against the (now deceased) iPhone 5? And which is the best iPhone for you?

You can read our hands on reviews of the iPhone 5C and iPhone 5S, and all the latest Apple news from tonight's launch, but here's a handy specs comparison for the new look iPhone model range, complete with the iPhone 5C and 5S...

Dimensions and weight

iPhone 5 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 (HWD, mm), 112g

iPhone 5C 124.4 x 59.2 x 8.97 (HWD, mm), 132g

iPhone 5S 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 (HWD, mm), 112g

Colours

iPhone 5 Black & Slate; White & Silver

iPhone 5C White, Pink Yellow, Blue, Green

iPhone 5S Space Grey, Gold, Silver

Screen, resolution, PPI

iPhone 5 4 inch, 1136 x 640, 326 ppi

iPhone 5C 4 inch, 1136 x 640, 326 ppi

iPhone 5S 4 inch, 1136 x 640, 326 ppi

Processor

iPhone 5 32bit A6

iPhone 5C 32bit A6

iPhone 5S 64bit A7 & M7 motion coprocessor

Camera

iPhone 5 8MP, iSight, f/2.4 aperture, LED flash

iPhone 5C 8MP, iSight, f/2.4 aperture, LED flash

iPhone 5S 8MP, iSight, f/2.2 aperture, True Tone flash, Burst mode

Features

iPhone 5 AirPlay mirroring, three-axis gyro, accelerometer, proximity sensor

iPhone 5C As above plus new FaceTime HD camera

iPhone 5S As above plus Touch ID sensor

Storage

iPhone 5 16, 32, 64GB

iPhone 5C 16, 32GB

iPhone 5S 16, 32, 64GB

Battery Life

iPhone 5 Video 10 hours, Audio 40hours

iPhone 5C Video 10 hours, Audio 40hours

iPhone 5S Video 10 hours, Audio 40hours

Price and release date

iPhone 5 £529, £599, £699 Out now

iPhone 5C £469, £549 Sept 20th (pre-order from 13th Sept)

iPhone 5S £549, £629, £709 Sept 20th (no pre-order)

