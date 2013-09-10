Apple has confirmed new additions to the iPhone family, but how do they stack-up against the (now deceased) iPhone 5? And which is the best iPhone for you?
You can read our hands on reviews of the iPhone 5C and iPhone 5S, and all the latest Apple news from tonight's launch, but here's a handy specs comparison for the new look iPhone model range, complete with the iPhone 5C and 5S...
Dimensions and weight
iPhone 5 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 (HWD, mm), 112g
iPhone 5C 124.4 x 59.2 x 8.97 (HWD, mm), 132g
iPhone 5S 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 (HWD, mm), 112g
Colours
iPhone 5 Black & Slate; White & Silver
iPhone 5C White, Pink Yellow, Blue, Green
iPhone 5S Space Grey, Gold, Silver
Screen, resolution, PPI
iPhone 5 4 inch, 1136 x 640, 326 ppi
iPhone 5C 4 inch, 1136 x 640, 326 ppi
iPhone 5S 4 inch, 1136 x 640, 326 ppi
Processor
iPhone 5 32bit A6
iPhone 5C 32bit A6
iPhone 5S 64bit A7 & M7 motion coprocessor
Camera
iPhone 5 8MP, iSight, f/2.4 aperture, LED flash
iPhone 5C 8MP, iSight, f/2.4 aperture, LED flash
iPhone 5S 8MP, iSight, f/2.2 aperture, True Tone flash, Burst mode
Features
iPhone 5 AirPlay mirroring, three-axis gyro, accelerometer, proximity sensor
iPhone 5C As above plus new FaceTime HD camera
iPhone 5S As above plus Touch ID sensor
Storage
iPhone 5 16, 32, 64GB
iPhone 5C 16, 32GB
iPhone 5S 16, 32, 64GB
Battery Life
iPhone 5 Video 10 hours, Audio 40hours
iPhone 5C Video 10 hours, Audio 40hours
iPhone 5S Video 10 hours, Audio 40hours
Price and release date
iPhone 5 £529, £599, £699 Out now
iPhone 5C £469, £549 Sept 20th (pre-order from 13th Sept)
iPhone 5S £549, £629, £709 Sept 20th (no pre-order)
