iPhone 15 Pro could get a periscope lens with 5x zoom, fresh report suggests

You're probably more concerned about the 2022 iPhone 14 right now, but certain noted Apple tech aficionados are already predicting what we can expect from Apple's 2023 iPhone.

Analyst Jeff Pu claims that the most premium iPhone 15 models (which will, let's face it, probably be called the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Max) will feature a periscope lens with a 5x optical zoom.

According to the tipster (and as noted by 9to5Mac), Apple is talking to periscope lens supplier Lante Optics, a company now expected to be the Cupertino giant's main supplier of the component for its 2023 iPhone output. The report also states that Apple has already received samples, with a final decision happening in May.

Pu says that if the two firms strike a deal, Lante Optics will likely supply more than 100 million components to Apple – and it is not the first time Tim Cook's behemoth has allegedly looked to include a periscope lens on the iPhone 15. Trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also mentioned late last year that Apple was working to include a periscope lens on the 2023 iPhone to give its devices enhanced optical zoom.

Samsung and Huawei already have periscope lens tech in their smartphones, which enables optical zoom of up to 10x and combined zoom of up to 100x.

Of course, this is still speculation (albeit informed) and the iPhone 14 lineup – the Pro model of which is expected to sport a new hole-punch display – comes first. These are likely to arrive in September of this year, although as is traditional for Apple, it hasn't breathed an official word on that yet.

