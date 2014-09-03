There are two new, compact, cube-shaped wireless speakers in total, the TY-WSP52EU and TY-WSP54EU (catchy names), which both connect using NFC for one-touch connection and Bluetooth for wireless music streaming.

Both speakers have a 3.5mm aux input for direct wired connection to phones, tablets and music players, plus a built-in mic should you want to use the speaker for hands-free calls.

Portable speakers, the TY-WSP52EU has a 400 mAh rechargeable battery driving a 2-watt speaker, which Toshiba claims is good for 13 hours of playback at 50% volume. The much larger TY-WSP54EU has a 1600 mAH battery that's good for 10 hours of playback at 50% volume.

Available in black, white and walnut finishes, the two speakers are due on sale in the UK in Q4 2014.

Encore tablet

Also new is the Toshiba Encore Mini tablet. A 7in Windows tablet, it's bundled with a one-year subscription of Microsoft Office 365 Personal for accessing core Windows apps and services.

The tablet has a 1024 x 600 resolution screen, 1GB memory, SDcard slot for increasing the storage capacity, front and back cameras and a "72 hour" battery life.

No word on pricing as yet for this or the wireless speakers, but all the new Toshiba products are due in the UK in Q4.

