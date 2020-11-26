If you want to buy a cheap OLED TV on Black Friday, buy this one

The LG CX is arguably the best OLED TV available in the US, and it's now available for the lowest price we've seen, courtesy of a $604 discount at Crutchfield (and other retailers.

This Black Friday deal will be particularly exciting for those people looking for a new TV to go with their new PS5 or Xbox Series X, as the LG CX has all of the gaming features you could possibly need, including 4K@120Hz, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode). It's arguably the best gaming TV out there, and the LG CX is also great for everything else you watch, too.

Black Friday cheap OLED deal

LG OLED55CX 4K HDR OLED TV $2000 $1396 at Crutchfield

The CX is the sweet spot in LG's 2020 OLED TV range – it gets you all of LG's top picture tech at a great price. Expect detail, richer colours and smooth motion. An astonishingly capable all-rounder.View Deal

The CX really is the pick of LG's 2020 TV range. The BX is more affordable, but it uses an older-generation chip, and while you can spend more money on a GX, RX or WX, none of those models offer a better picture than the CX as the upgrades for those are focused on audio and aesthetics.

So, in performance-per-pound terms, the CX was already the model to get, and it's even more so with this huge discount.

The performance is superb. The perfect blacks and near-perfect viewing angles we're used to from OLED, combine with bright, punchy whites and vibrant but natural colors. LG's motion processing in 2020 is the best it's ever been, too, and its OLEDs continue to impress in terms of upscaling 1080p and standard-def content.

