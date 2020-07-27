Hurry! Save 35 per cent on Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones

Our favourite premium wireless headphones have dropped in price again! The excellent - not to mention Award-winning - Sony WH-1000XM3s can currently be yours for just $227 – $120 less than their original retail price.

We have NewEgg to thank for offering the black versions of these over-ear, wireless, noise-cancelling headphones with a 35 per cent saving.

While the Sonys have been available around the $270 mark for some time, this is a deal not to be sniffed at.

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless ANC headphones $349.99 $227

Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones are impressive across the board and their price is only getting lower. You can save over $120 on the black versions over at NewEgg.View Deal

If you're ready to pull the trigger on a new pair of headphones, they don't get much better than the Sony WH-1000XM3.

These Sony headphones sport 30-hour battery life, quick charging, clever noise-cancelling tech and touch controls.

And their sound quality really hits the spot - the Sony's serve up plenty of detail and subtlety and they're a fun, entertaining listen too.

Be in no doubt, the Sony WH-1000XM3s are brilliant all-rounders – the perfect travel companion and office upgrade.

More of a Bose fan? Its latest 700 noise-cancelling, wireless headphones have also just dropped to a temptingly low price.

