The One M8 for Windows comes sporting the same premium design as the HTC One M8 and has the same user experience and features: HTC BlinkFeed; HTC BoomSound; Duo Camera with UltraPixel; 5MP wide-angle front-facing camera and HTC's Dot View case.

HTC has integrated BlinkFeed into the Windows Live Tile format, providing quick access to content and social networks the user has subscribed to.

The One M8 for Windows comes running Windows Phone 8.1 out of the box, which includes Windows answer to Siri: Cortana. It also provides access to Action Centre, allowing you to swipe to access messages and notifications, as well as programmable quick settings.

HTC also includes its Advantage scheme, which provides a free, cracked screen replacement service - this is a one-off and is available within the first six months.

Darren Laybourn, corporate vice president of engineering for Microsoft said of the launch: "The HTC One M8 for Windows is true to the flagship product's award-winning design and unique experience while also taking the best of what Windows Phone has to offer.

"We succeeded in offering customers the best of both our worlds with this phone."

The HTC One M8 for Windows is currently available as an exclusive to US network Verizon Wireless. Wider availability and pricing has yet to be announced.