As reported by The Guardian, the BPI (British Phonographic Industry) predicts UK vinyl sales will exceed 4 million in 2017 – the highest total since it began collecting data in the 1990s.

This is compared to the 2016 total of 3.2 million, which was 66.5 per cent up on 2015, largely thanks to the success of David Bowie’s Blackstar album.

And it would appear HMV is heavily contributing to that figure, with the retailer predicting its biggest year for vinyl sales in 30 years.

Perhaps, unsurprisingly, Ed Sheeran’s Divide tops the list of best sellers, with Liam and Noel Gallagher’s solo efforts following closely behind.

“A strong year for new releases from artists such as Ed Sheeran and Rag’n’Bone Man has been followed up with a really strong back end, with the Gallagher brothers driving the LP sales into the final quarter,” said John Hirst, music manager at HMV.

It's good to hear that the vinyl revival doesn't appear to be losing steam, which can only be good news for vinyl lovers and turntable purveyors alike. Perhaps it really is, in the words of Take That, back for good?

