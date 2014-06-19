St Louis-based sports headphones brand Yurbuds has been bought by Harman International Industries, the owner of a number of other audio companies such as AKG, Mark Levinson and JBL.

Yurbuds – founded in 2008 by Seth Burgett and Richard Daniels – is the manufacturer of behind-the-ear and in-ear headphones that are designed specifically for exercise and physical activity.

Earlier this year, we were at CES 2014 to witness the launch of the Yurbuds Inspire Limited Edition Wireless in-ear headphones, which come with Bluetooth connectivity and 15mm drivers on board.

The buds have flexible tips that Yurbuds promise do not hurt your ears, while its TwistLock system is said to "guarantee" they won't fall out of your ears – a point more than illustrated at CES 2014.

Yurbuds has around 40 employees, all of whom will join Harman's Lifestyle Division along with Burgett. It also has an intellectual property portfolio holding 60 patents and 70 trademarks.

“The management team at Yurbuds has helped drive the acceleration of the fast-growing niche of sports headphones and wearables,” said Harman chairman, president and CEO Dinesh Paliwal.

by Pete Hayman

