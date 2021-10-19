Google launches Pixel Pass all-in-one subscription plan for Pixel 6 smartphones

Besides officially unveiling all the details on its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 smartphones, including pricing and a tasty pre-order deal that will also bag you a free pair of Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones, Google also confirmed it was launching Pixel Pass.

Pixel Pass is similar to the iPhone upgrade plan which sees users get a new phone every year, along with the Apple One subscription which bundles together a bunch of the company’s different services.

Pixel Pass costs $45 per month for the Pixel 6 and $55 for the Pixel 6 Pro and gets you ad-free streaming from both YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium. The plan also grants you access to Google One, with 200GB of cloud storage for photos and video, and to hundreds of games through Google Play Pass, plus Preferred Care coverage for your phone.

Subscribe to Pixel Pass through its online store and Google claims you save up to $294 over two years taking into account all the services you get as part of the deal. Your phone will also be unlocked so you're not tied down to any network provider. You can also subscribe through Google Fi with a phone plan and save an extra $5 off your monthly plan.

Google also says you can cancel at any time if you're not happy with the service, although you will have to pay the remaining value of the Pixel phone you're using.

It appears as though Pixel Pass is US only at the moment but we can't imagine it will be long until it rolls out elsewhere. We'll be sure to keep you posted.

