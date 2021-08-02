Google bundles Chromecast and Stadia Controller for discounted price

If you're thinking of buying Google's latest Chromecast and Stadia games controller, you're in for a nice discount. Google has bundled the two devices together and slashed £29/$19 off the price of buying them separately.

It's called the Play and Watch with Google TV Package and is available from the Google Play Store for £89.99 ($99.99). The Google Chromecast with Google TV typically costs £60 ($50, AU$99), while the Stadia Controller is £59 ($69, AU$89).

You can choose from a range of colour options for both: the Chromecast comes in Snow, Sunrise or Sky, and the controller is available in Clearly White, Just Black or Wasabi.

Fancy a wired connection? You can add the Ethernet Adapter for Chromecast with Google TV at a £10/$10 discount.

Read our Google Chromecast with Google TV review

As 9to5Google points out, the bundle isn't new but has only just become a permanent offer. The previous offer was a couple of dollars more expensive, too, so this package deal is good news in more ways than one.

The Premiere Edition bundle is also slightly discounted. This comprises the now discontinued Chromecast Ultra and Stadia Controller. It's likely to only last as long as stock of the Ultra lasts.

Google Stadia for Android TV arrived in June. That brought Google's game streaming service to its latest Chromecast as well as a host of TVs running the Android TV operating system. And now getting a taste of it is more affordable than ever.

