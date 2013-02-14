New from Geneva is its £269 WorldRadio, combining DAB/DAB+ and FM radio reception with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing internet radio and locally-stored music to be streamed from smartphones, tablets and computers.

Available in a choice of anodised finishes – red, black and silver – the radio has a colour display and rotary controls on either end of the case for volume and menu control, and uses an interesting amplification set-up to drive its single 7.5cm full-range driver, said to be able to produce bass down to 70Hz.

When listening to FM radio it uses analogue amplification, switching to a digital amp when playing DAB or Bluetooth, or the line-in provided for non-Bluetooth external devices.

There's a built-in clock/alarm, and the WorldRadio can be run on mains or battery power: it has an internal lithium polymer rechargeable battery, able to give six hours of use.

