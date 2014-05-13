England manager Roy Hodgson has named the 23 players heading to the World Cup this summer, but it's now been confirmed that Samsung kit will be going with them.

That's because the Korean company has agreed a deal with the Football Association to become Official Consumer Electronics and Smartphone Supplier to the national team.

So what does that mean? For a start, players and staff will go to Brazil with a Samsung Galaxy S5 handset pre-loaded with health features – including a heart rate monitor.

In a statement from the FA and Samsung, it means each member of the squad can "keep in touch with friends, family and fans back home throughout the tournament".

FA commercial director Stuart Turner said: "In such an important year, the team will be flying out to Brazil with the best possible mobile devices at their fingertips."

Samsung Electronics UK & Ireland president Andy Griffiths added: “We are proud that the players and staff will be equipped with the latest Samsung technology."

England is the latest in a line of footballing associations for the Korean firm, with the Samsung name currently on Chelsea (above), Leyton Orient and Swindon Town shirts.

Samsung also has tie-ups with other leading clubs such as Spain's Real Madrid and the German giants, Bayern Munich. England is joining some fine company indeed!

by Pete Hayman

