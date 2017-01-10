Elac makes some pretty fine budget speakers (the Debut B5, for example), but it's going a bit further up the price range with its new Adante trio.

The range comprises three loudspeakers, the floorstander AF 61, stand-mount AS 61 and centre speaker AC 61.

Inside each is an all-new midrange/tweeter that uses Elac's proprietary concentric-driver technology. There's also a new 6.5in woofer.

MORE: Elac Debut B6 review

The enclosures will, it is claimed, eliminate resonances and cabinet distortion, and the AS 61 and AC 61 each come with optional stands that complement their design.

All three will go on sale in the US some time between April and June. The AS 61 will cost $2500 (£2000), the AC 61 $2000 (£1600) and the AF 61 $5000 (£4000). We're still waiting to hear about UK prices and release dates.

MORE: Elac reveals new active AM 200 speakers