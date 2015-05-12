Like the Mentor Menuet, the new Menuet range is relatively small in size, with the bass reflex loudspeaker measuring 25 x 15 x 23cm (HWD). The drivers include a 4.5in woofer and 1.1in soft dome tweeter.

Dali says the resulting sound is “clean, has undistorted bass, and has an open and dynamic mid-range with detailed/crisp highs".

The woofer has been "airflow optimised", which the company claims “achieves the best possible coupling between the wood fibre cone and the real wood veneer cabinet”. Dali has made the cut-out in the cabinet for the woofer larger than normal, in an effort to produce a more dynamic, open sound.

Dali says the tweeter dome is approximately 30 per cent lighter than comparable models, allowing it to be stopped and started with greater precision. The drivers, binding posts and crossover have all been designed by Dali, which the company says are key to achieving the "extraordinary performance" of the speakers.

The new speakers use the same finishes that have been used for the Rubicon range and, as a result, Dali suggests the two ranges can be combined together to create a home cinema system.

Dali recommends the new Menuet speakers are placed on a bookshelf or wall-mounted using the optional wall bracket.

The Dali Menuet speaker range is available now in gloss black, high gloss white, walnut and rosso for £799/pair.

MORE: Best hi-fi speakers 2015

See all our Dali news and reviews