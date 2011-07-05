Trending

The tiny Dali Mentor Menuet standmounters are a startling achievement Tested at £900

Titchy speakers that still sound great, these Menuets are something of a gem

For

  • Tiny in all but sound
  • an expressive, engaging listen

Against

  • Can’t cope with aggressive low frequencies like bigger rivals can

Even in a group of compact standmounters, the Dalis look frivolously small.

The cabinet is a smoothly curved affair, but there’s not much of it. And the mid/bass driver is just 10cm in diameter.

There’s nothing trivial about the way the Dalis go about their business though.

Timing, detail levels and frequency-range integration all impress, but it’s their sheer musicality that marks these out as five-star performers.

Adept at more-or-less anything
They’re achingly articulate through the midrange, giving character and expression to instruments and voices alike, and are just as urgent or as soothing as is required.

Add a frankly unlikely dynamism and considerable scale, and you’ve a speaker adept at more-or-less anything. They’ll even have a stab at shuddering basslines, though some port noise is audible under such sonic duress.

All the ‘quart/pint-pot’ and ‘midget gem’ clichés apply. If you want small speakers with full-size ability, here they are.

