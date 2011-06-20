Clearer Audio has announced a new budget power cable, the Copper-line Alpha ONE Power Cable, yours for £25 (1m).

The cable uses components and materials seen elsewhere in the Clearer Audio range such as a thick aluminium foil shielding and cotton filler for mechanical damping.

The conductors are 4N Oxygen Free Copper and claim to provide 15A of continuous current delivery.

Clearer Audio hand builds the Copper-line Alpha ONE Power Cable and claims the mains cables can typically improve sonic clarity and detail, plus definition in video.

As with all Clearer Audio products, the Copper-line Alpha ONE Power Cable comes with a 60-day money back guarantee, limited lifetime warranty and free delivery.

