Listeners to Classic FM can now enjoy their favourite classical music in HD sound on iOS and Android devices. Once you've updated the app, a simple HD audio toggle switch appears on the homepage.

To take advantage of the better quality sound, you will first have to register yourself on the Classic FM website, or link your account via Twitter or Facebook. After that just slide the HD Audio button to on and away you go.

We have asked Classic FM for details of the audio quality being used on the HD Audio stream, and are waiting for a response. We'll update this story as soon as we get it.

Given that the station normally streams online at 128kbps, we are hoping the new service ups the ante to at least 320kbps, which is what the BBC does for its HD Audio streams on BBC iPlayer.

For example, BBC Radio 3 HD Sound uses the AAC-LC codec at 320kbps and has no audio signal processing applied.

