Updated 27.12.12

With the post-Christmas sales in full swing, now's the perfect time to hunt out those hi-fi and home cinema bargains. And where better to look than the whathifi.com shop?

Compare prices from different retailers, look out for the 'Available Now' and 'Buy From' tabs on our reviews and just click through to the relevant retailer when you've found what you want. Simple.

Latest offers include the Goldring NS1000 headphones from £60, Sennheiser PXC 450 from £239, and the five-star AKG K550 headphones, which we tested at £250, are currently available from £140.

Right now the Denon AH-D1700 headphones – normally £1000 – are available with £400 off at £600 for a limited period.

You can also pick up the Panasonic DMP-BDT220, our Best Buy Blu-ray player £100-£175, from £119. (We tested it at £155).

Looking for a new telly? How about the superb Samsung UE46ES8000 LCD/LED smart TV, tested at £2000 but even better value now from £1345. Or the Samsung UE40ES8000 smart TV for £995.

If you need a set-top box to go with your telly, there's the five-star Humax HDR-FOX T2 with BBC iPlayer and 500GB hard drive for recording at £220.

And for hi-fi fans, the Yamaha AS500 stereo amp (tested at £330) is now available for £226, while the Q Acoustics 2020i stereo speakers – our Best Buy up to £200 in 2012 – are all yours for just £148.

Or there's the superb, Award-winning Marantz PM6004 stereo amplifer, down from £310 to £245. Bargain!

And the Tannoy Revolution DC6T floorstanding speakers are available from £540.

Check out these and other discount deals at whahifi.com/shop.

Published 28.09.12



Expect to see many of our 2012 Award winners coming to the whathifi.com shop from October 19th, when our 2012 Awards issue goes on sale and the Awards microsite goes live.

In the meantime, you can compare prices on thousands of products including TVs, Blu-ray players, headphones and hi-fi components. So click here and shop around.

Published 02.08.12

We've got some exciting news for you today – our new shopping site for whathifi.com, bringing you a range of deals and offers from selected retailers, has just gone live on the website.

The old 'Where to buy' tab at the top of each page has now been changed to 'Shop'. Just click on this and it will take you directly to the shopping site Homepage.

Initially we’re only using feeds that are dominated by mainstream online retailers, so don’t be surprised if the range of products on offer seems limited. We’ll be adding more products from more specialist retailers over the coming weeks.

So take a look around, compare prices, check out the deals on our five-star products, search by brand, price or star rating and let us know if you spot any errors or something that you think could be improved.

Please include a URL link if you find anything and post your reply on this Forum thread so we can pass it back to the developers.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook